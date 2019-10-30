Joe Burrow named semifinalist for Maxwell Award

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has been named as one of 20 semifinalists for the 83rd Maxwell Award for the Collegiate Player of the Year.
This season Burrow has been named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week four times and has led the Tigers to an 8-0 record and a No. 1 national ranking. The Tigers have three wins over Top 10 teams this year becoming the first team in the history of the Associated Press poll to beat three Top 10-ranked teams during the first eight games of a season.
LSU has a bye week this week before traveling to Tuscaloosa to face the Tide.
In eight games, Burrow has gone on to produce impressive numbers as he leads the SEC in total offense (366.2), passing yards per game (350.6), passing yards (2,805) and passing touchdowns (30). Burrow has also completed 205-of-260 passes for 2,805 yards, 30 touchdowns, and only four interceptions.
His 30 passing touchdowns are a school record and his 33 touchdowns responsible for this year also rank No. 1 in LSU history. Burrow stands tied with Rohan Davey for the most 300-yard passing games in a season in LSU history with six and he’s completed at least 20 passes in 11 consecutive games, also a school record.
Burrow remains on pace to break every single-season passing record in LSU history.
Semifinalist voting for Maxwell Award for the Collegiate Football Player of the Year will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 30 and will close on Nov. 24. Three finalists for each award will be announced on Nov. 25 and the second round of voting will take place at that time.
The winner of the 83rd Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show presented by Gildan which will be broadcast live on ESPN on Dec. 12, 2019.
