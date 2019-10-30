La. gubernatorial candidates to face off in debate Oct. 30

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Voters will have another chance to hear from gubernatorial candidates John Bel Edwards and Eddie Rispone on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) and Council for a Better Louisiana (CABL) are hosting the debate at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30. The debate will feature in-depth discussion about the major issues facing Louisiana. Reporters from around the state will question the candidates, and candidates will also have the opportunity to question each other.
Moderators for the debate will be Beth Courtney, president of LPB, and Barry Edwin, president of CABL.
“We want to provide viewers ways to interact and share their thoughts. By making the debate available on multiple media platforms, it gives voters an opportunity to watch, listen, and make an informed decision before they go to the polls. LPB is proud to offer that to the public,” said Courtney.
WAYS TO WATCH
- On TV on LPB (debate will be broadcast in Baton Rouge, Alexandria, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Shreveport, Monroe, and New Orleans)
- www.lpb.org
- LPB app (available to download for free)
For more information, call the LPB office at 225-767-4453.
