Lizzo drops into Louisiana to shoot video

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - Lizzo-iana? The top selling recording artist Lizzo is coming to Baton Rouge, according to her social media account.
She said on Instagram she was flying to “BAT’IN RUCH.”
(NSFW!):
Who is Lizzo? Um, only the hottest music brand of 2019. She’s from San Francisco. She topped the billion-view list on YouTube. Your kids are probably singing her hits, like “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell.”
Garth Brooks is calling Baton Rouge, but Lizzo is like, “That’s the sound of me not calling you back.”
Why is Lizzo here? She’s most likely headed to Southern University to shoot a video.
"Hey, Jaguar Nation! Come be a part of a major video production featuring a #1 Billboard recording artist and our very won Human Jukebox on Wednesday, October 30," the school posted on Instagram.
H-to-the-Izzo. Nope L-to-the-Iizzo: All due respect to the Jay-Z and the Bey Nation.
Lizzo was in New Orleans on Sept. 8 for a concert at the Filmore. 🤯
