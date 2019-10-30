New Orleans man sentenced to 8 years in prison for vehicle burglaries

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was sentenced to eight year in prison on Wednesday (Oct. 30) for more than a dozen vehicle burglaries on the West Bank.
Corey Myles pleaded guilty Tuesday on 16 counts of simple burglary and two counts of theft of a firearm. Myles, 24, received the sentence as a habitual offender.
Myles, 24, victimized numerous property owners by breaking into vehicles in three West Bank neighborhoods before being caught. His first spree began April 24 in the Tall Timbers Extension and Algiers Point neighborhoods, prosceutors said.
He also struck multiple vehicles parked in the Elmwood Park neighborhood on May 2.
"The plague of vehicle break-ins this year has been at the forefront of residents' minds throughout all parts of New Orleans," District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said. "Citizens are rightly frustrated and fed up with the type of criminal activity this young man and many others have engaged in with regularity.”
According to NOPD statistics, there have been 5,232 vehicle burglaries reported in New Orleans as of Oct. 30, compared to 3,134 through this date in 2018. That is a year-to-date increase of 66.9 percent citywide, Cannizzaro said in a news release.
Myles pleaded guilty to three counts of simple burglary in 2016, but initially served no jail time. His five-year suspended sentence and probation was revoked in July 2019 following his latest arrest on May 13.
