Olga power outage brings up storm readiness of infrastructure

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Impacts from Olga meant tens of thousands of customers went days without electricity. The wind knocked down power poles and trees leading some to question whether there are issues with the area's power infrastructure that need attention.
We are conditioned for power. Kathy Fernandez lost power around 3 am on Saturday October 26, 2019 at the height of the storm in the New Orleans metro area. She said, “It's horrible. It's not fun.”
Fernandez was frustrated after spending the entire weekend with no electricity. She said, “I'm not happy. I just go to my daughters and stay a couple of hours and come back here and go to sleep in the dark.”
In the same Metairie neighborhood Angeles Gomez missed work Monday so he could use the power from his Jeep to warm bottles for his two young children and his Sister-In-Laws days old newborn.
Gomez said, “I've never seen a situation like this. A couple months ago they had a little wind so broke the lights, but I saw a lot of trucks. They fixed it. Right now, I can't see the trucks over here.”
A spokesperson for Entergy says dealing with vegetation and tight spaces like having to remove fences to access the damage can make for a slower return.
David Johnson gave updates over the weekend. He said, “We believe our infrastructure is solid but, again, we're always looking to upgrade and enhance our infrastructure to make sure we are providing safe and reliable power to our customers.”
Although Entergy does constant pole inspections and replacements as well as monitoring and trimming vegetation near lines with every storm some question if lines need to be moved underground.
Logan Burke with the Alliance for Affordable Energy said, “The answer is unlikely to be under grounding. That is really expensive.”
Even consumer advocates like Burke think that kind of restructuring is cost prohibitive.
The organization points to microgrids or a small area that is controlled by their own power system like some hospitals as one way to be more storm resilient.
Burke said, “Communities can do this themselves. There are rules and policies that are already in place and that are being developed right now to make sure that communities don't just have to depend on Entergy or on Cleco or on their co-op.”
She says for example a community can get together to fund its own solar field with storage batteries.
Burke said, “Rather than depending on power that is really far away a microgrid would mean that a community right down at the neighborhood level could depend on power to be close by.”
Fewer miles of lines to track and repair when a storm blows through the region.
Entergy Louisiana says it is constantly working to make the grid stronger and more reliable.
A spokesperson says they have spent $1 billion over the last decade to secure the infrastructure from storms including $210 million dollars in 2018.
