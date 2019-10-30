Orleans parish jury convicts man of murder in death of Metairie woman

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -An Orleans Parish jury Tuesday found a 31-year-old man guilty of 2nd degree murder in the death of a Metairie woman.
District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office says it secured the conviction of Peter Grandpre, a drug dealer who murdered 23-year-old Rebecca DeMuth in 2014.
The jury also found Grandpre guilty of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and conspiracy to distribute heroin.
A passerby spotted DeMuth’s body in a patch of mud and overgrown weeds beneath the France Road overpass on the morning of July 29, 2014. Surveillance video indicated to investigators that the woman had been shot to death at approximately 9:26 p.m. the previous night.
Grandpre faces a mandatory lifetime prison term when Criminal District Judge Arthur Hunter imposes his sentence on Nov. 26.
Co-defendant Anthony Eugene III pleaded guilty last November to an amended charge of manslaughter in connection to DeMuth’s death, and guilty as charged to conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and conspiracy to distribute heroin. Eugene received a 25-year sentence on the manslaughter conviction and concurrent 30-year sentences on the conspiracy counts.
Multiple state and federal law enforcement agencies collaborated to bring DeMuth's killers to justice. Lacking eyewitnesses and a murder weapon, investigators doggedly pieced together a solid circumstantial case. They relied on cutting-edge technology and a trove of text messages exchanged between DeMuth and Eugene, Eugene and Grandpre, and cellphone tower data showing the location and movements of each.
The victim was acquainted with Eugene, who coaxed her into meeting and driving to the remote location where she was killed.
