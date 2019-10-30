Powerful cold front arrives Thursday morning

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The cold front will sweep across the area by sunrise on Thursday. Temperatures will hold steady in the 50s all day long. A few areas could even see some upper 40s. The winds will gust over 30 mph at times. Near the lake and Gulf they could reach 40 mph. This will make it feel like 40s by afternoon.
Rain will be around behind the front early in the day but drier air builds in by the afternoon. Trick or treating should be dry but brisk and cold.
The weekend will be more like January with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Lows will be in the 40s except 30s north and west of the lake. No freezes are forecast.
