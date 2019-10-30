Section 642: Drew Brees is so powerful ... that he has a clone!

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A trainer in Lafayette has a striking resemblance to Drew Brees. Now, he’s not exactly the spitting image of the Saints star quarterback. But, it’s close enough.
Jeremy Hohle was featured on national television during the game on Sunday against the Cardinals. He wore a No. 9 jersey and even painted a birthmark on his face.
This picture:
Brees was so enamored, he didn’t “pass” on the chance to meet his fan. Hohle – and thousands of others – posted images and video on Facebook. He’s been tagged more times in the last 12 hours than on a schoolyard (old people like me used to play a game called “tag." Google it.)
And the Saints star was totally cool: “Drew Brees is just as awesome off the field as he is on the field. The past few days have been pretty amazing, but this......”
This video:
This occasion:
His friend’s caption was clever: “I was so excited to be able to shake Drew’s hand...but don’t worry, I made sure not to put any pressure on his thumb area!!! WHO DAT!!!”
And it made me think 🤔. Why doesn’t anyone ever mistake me for The Rock?
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.