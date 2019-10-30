Zack: Passing Storms Today, Halloween Turns Cold

Come Halloween morning a strong cold front will move across the area leading to more rain and rapidly falling temperatures. We will go from the 70s overnight to 50s by lunch on Halloween as showers linger behind the front. The good news is by the time we make it to Halloween evening for trick-or-treating, everyone will be dry but cold. Temperatures will be falling into the upper 40s in spots and with the wind it will most certainly feel like the lower 40s.