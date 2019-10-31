Alabama favored by 7 points over LSU

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Even with Tua Tagovailoa’s health status for the LSU game still not clear, the Crimson Tide are favored over the Tigers by 7 points. That’s according to SuperBook USA.
Both teams enter the mtachup undefeated at 8-0. In the AP Poll, LSU is No. 1, and Alabama is No. 2.
Last season, Alabama shut out the Tigers in Baton Rouge, 29-0. This season’s meeting will take place in Tuscaloosa. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 9.
LSU is 5-3 against the spread in 2019. The Crimson Tide are 4-4 against the number.
