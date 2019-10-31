Bone Chilling Cold For Halloween

Much colder air is in store as a front sweeps across the area this morning. One could even say BONE-CHILLING cold is on tap for tonight’s trick-or-treaters!
Some rain is possible with and behind the front through the morning, but drier air will build in this afternoon. Tonight will be dry, but be prepared for the wind and the cold! Temperatures will hold steady in the 50s most of the day.
Winds will be brisk and could gust over 30 mph at times. Near the lake and Gulf they could reach 40 mph. This will make it feel like 40s by afternoon.
Through the weekend, it will feel more like January with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Lows will be in the 40s on the south shore, with 30s possible north and west of the lake. No freezes are forecast.
