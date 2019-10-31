1 dead, 1 injured in Metairie double shooting

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and one person injured.
It happened Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the 300 blk. of N. Laurel St. in Metairie.
One of the victims was pronounced dead on scene, while the other was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The deceased victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
