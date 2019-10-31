The Extra Point Week 9: Bold picks for big points

I like the possibilities taking on his former team, the Bears. The Eagles employed a run first game plan last week against Buffalo, with 41 rush attempts and just 24 passes, and it worked to great success. It limits the chance for costly mistakes against the Bears pass rush and secondary. Philly actually has the sixth most rush attempts in the NFL this year, and the Saints exposed Chicago a few weeks ago on the ground. Jordan Howard and the Eagles could do the same.