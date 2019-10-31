The Extra Point Week 9: Bold picks for big points

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
With the Saints, Rams and Falcons on a bye week, we’re all going to be without some of the biggest and most productive fantasy football players this week. That means it’s time to make a bold play, because when they hit, they often hit big.
A prime case was last week without Patrick Mahomes. I went with Ryan Tannehill against the Bucs instead, and with three touchdowns, it didn't disappoint, and Tannehill will be swiftly be dropped from my team this week.
Looking at week nine, there are some more bold plays to be made if you're in need.
QB Josh Allen and WR John Brown, Bills
I’m a big fan of Buffalo’s offense against Washington, who’s pass defense is allowing quarterbacks to complete 73 percent of their throws, the highest percentage in the league.
QB Sam Darnold, Jets
He’s been a turnover machine the last two weeks, but the Dolphins 18 pass touchdowns allowed are the third most in the NFL.
RB Jordan Howard, Eagles
I like the possibilities taking on his former team, the Bears. The Eagles employed a run first game plan last week against Buffalo, with 41 rush attempts and just 24 passes, and it worked to great success. It limits the chance for costly mistakes against the Bears pass rush and secondary. Philly actually has the sixth most rush attempts in the NFL this year, and the Saints exposed Chicago a few weeks ago on the ground. Jordan Howard and the Eagles could do the same.
WR DK Metcalf, Seahawks
Everyone has big weeks against Tampa Bay. He’s typically been very touchdown dependent, but if there’s a week for him to find a few more targets, it’s against the Bucs, who have routinely been terrible defending the pass.
As for some fantasy plays that are less of a bold prediction and more of a statement, a few stars are due for some big weeks, starting Thursday night with the 49ers.
RB Tevin Coleman, 49ers
He comes off a four touchdown day against Carolina, and even better, he only had 13 touches. Not only should he be fresh, but his fellow running back Matt Breida is a little banged up, which could mean even more snaps against a bad Cardinals run defense.
TE George Kittle, 49ers
The Cardinals have given up a league-high seven touchdowns to tight ends this year. The position is averaging 20 fantasy points per game against Arizona in PPR formats.
WR Tyler Lockett and QB Russell Wilson, Bills
These two should also flourish against the Bucs for the same reasons I liked DK Metcalf. Tampa Bay’s just not well equipped in the secondary to cover one of the NFL’s best duos.
RB Dalvin Cook, Vikings
He’s yet to really have a bad game, and should be in for one of his biggest against Kansas City. They give up an average of more than 140 yards per game on the ground to along with 10 touchdowns.
RB Le’Veon Bell, Jets
Now that he’s avoided a trade, this could be one of the few great games we see from Bell in that stale Jets offense. The Dolphins are the perfect match-up for him to find the endzone and rack up a lot of yards in the process.
