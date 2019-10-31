Judge allows extra alleged victims to testify in Strain trial

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - An ad hoc judge in St. Tammany parish delivers a setback to former Sheriff Jack Strain as he tries to defend himself against allegations he sexually abused young people. The judge ruled that testimony from three individuals not included in an indictment will be allowed at Strain’s trial.
Strain and his attorney left the St. Tammany courthouse after Judge Jimmy Gaidry ruled that he would allow testimony from three individuals who are not part of the 8-count indictment against Strain, in spite of arguments against that move by Strain’s attorney.
We asked attorney Billy Gibbens, “Any disappointment that you weren’t able to restrict that testimony?” he said, “I said before I was not going to say anything outside the courtroom, and I’m not going to say anything today.”
In issuing his ruling, the judge said, ‘It all comes in’ after prosecutors argued that it could show Strain had a ‘lustful disposition’ toward minor children.
“It’s not germaine to this case, it’s not supposed to get in, but under 412 it gets in, and the judge has to weigh if the probatitve value outweighs it’s prejudicial effect,” said Fox 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti.
Strain, who served as St. Tammany Parish Sheriff for 20 years, already faces accusations of juvenile sexual abuse from four people named in an eight-count indictment. He said little as he left court after learning of the additional witnesses.
After Judge Gaidry said he would allow in the other testimony he then said he was still considering the possibility of moving the trial out of St. Tammany Parish due to excess publicity.
“You can move a trial, but it’s logistics, more expensive,” said Raspanti.
The judge said he would poll 50 potential jurors in January, to determine if St. Tammany residents can be impartial, in their weighing of evidence, and arguments, for and against Strain.
“I think it’s an appropriate move by the judge changes of venue are always hard to happen, but he’s doing the right thing by getting people in to question them,” said Raspanti.
Judge Gaidry set an April 20 date to begin the Strain trial. He says at this point, he is inclined to sequester the jury when trial begins to avoid what he called, ‘The possibility of tainting.’
In addition to state charges strain also faces federal charges alleging he took kickbacks from two top assistants, who he put in charge of sheriff’s office’s now defunct halfway house program.
