Mayor LaToya Cantrell wants more funds for infrastructure projects & to address federal concerns

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Mayor Latoya Cantrell joined Fire Chief Tim McConnell and others for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new District 4 fire house in New Orleans East on Wednesday (Oct. 30).
The NOFD says considering the massive flooding after Hurricane Katrina, the facility was built to be more resilient and living areas for fire personnel are located on the second floor.
Cantrell said it is an example of progress being made on a backlog of FEMA projects she inherited when she became mayor.
"This absolutely is an example of projects that were either stalled or just backlogged that we just needed to move them along and so this construction [is] well underway, a year and a half to complete,” said Cantrell.
During a one-on-one interview with FOX 8 News, Cantrell said there are more infrastructure improvements to come provided there is adequate funding.
"We still do have multiple capital projects that are expected to get underway under our administration and at the same time looking at how we can fill gaps on some of the projects that are pending. They may need a little bit more of additional revenue,” said Cantrell.
The city’s infrastructure needs go beyond facilities for first responders. A heavy rain can result in widespread flooding due to long-standing drainage infrastructure problems.
Cantrell said the city’s century-old pipes must be addressed.
"We need to improve our drainage, we have to absolutely address the streets in our city, but more importantly the 100-year-old pipes that we have, that we can no longer turn away from. We have to fix them, and we have to do it now,” she said.
The city is getting millions in upfront and recurring dollars through a “fair-share” deal worked out with the state and the local tourism industry. But Cantrell said more is needed, so she is pushing for passage of three propositions on the November 16 ballot.
One of the propositions asks voters to approve and dedicate a 3-mill property tax for the maintenance of city infrastructure. Cantrell said the revenues are needed to address lingering federal government concerns over investments it has made in the city.
"We have had a dark cloud over our head, particularly by the federal government because as a city we have not adequately maintained the infrastructure and investments that have been made,” she said.
Another proposal would allow the city to issue millions in bonds to get funds to tackle infrastructure projects.
"Five-hundred million in bond sales that will allow the city of New Orleans to activate those dollars on the front end, leverage it with federal money to fully focus on infrastructure, roads, streets, [and] drainage which has been a top priority for my administration and one that is a top priority for residents,” said Cantrell.
And the third measure on the ballot would let the city impose a tax on short-term rental properties.
"The short-term rental tax is an equalizer, it ensures that visitors pay the same tax, whether or not they’re staying in a hotel, or a short-term rental,” said Cantrell.
