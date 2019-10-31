Missing teenager reported in Aligers area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are seeking assistance in locating a girl who was reported as a runaway.
Seventeen-year-old Kurtschell Moore was last seen on Wednesday (Oct. 19) at about 7:50 p.m. when she had packed bags of clothing and left her residence in the 3400 block of Garden Oaks Drive without permission.
Moore was last seen wearing a gray “Valor” jacket, red jogging pants and a leopard print hat.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.
