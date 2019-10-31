New Orleans’ Haunted history creates ‘Ghost Town’ for tourists

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - There’s no denying Mardi Gras, Jazz Fest, and Saints football brings in people to the Crescent City from across the world, but in a city where the dead lives above ground in tombs, there’s something spooky about the streets of New Orleans.
“There is a spirit here, we have a spirit,” Libby Bollino, who runs Lucky Bean Tours in New Orleans, said.
It’s a spirit that’s never more alive than in the cemeteries scattered across town that draw in immense foot traffic, curious eyes, visitors exploring rows of sometimes tattered tombstones and vaults of lives lost decades ago, and not a single person showing up with a loved one to visit.
“Marie Laveau is the third most visited gravesite in America and with St Louis No. 1 and Lafayette No. 1, there are thousands of people in these cemeteries every day,” Tyler Ginsberg, a tour guide with New Orleans Ghost Adventures, said.
Bollino spends a lot of her time in cemeteries and knows the people who visit crave a taste of something oddly normal to locals, but simply strange to outsiders.
“We see references to vampires and Voodoo and ghosts and death in our history every day, and our street names as we drive around, children waiting for their school bus, and other people don't have that, they come here and they want to know more,” Bollino said.
That craving for the curious peaks in October when tourists and visitors get one thing on their mind, Halloween.
“It's huge, you know New Orleans is one of the top travel destinations in the country for Halloween every year, Saturday night we'll walk 400-500 people just between 7:00 and 8:30 tours just on walking towards when that number might be 20% of that in August and September. It's a huge ramp up,” Ginsberg said.
Ginsberg typically leads tours through the French Quarter, by his account a neighborhood crawling thick with tales of a sordid past, perfect for someone with an appetite for fright.
“All the weird messed up colonial history here from the pirates to the vampires, being known for witchcraft and occult, also Voodoo being more prevalent and part of our culture than anywhere else, I think that definitely lends itself to a haunted history,” Ginsberg said.
A haunted history that Ginsberg believes draws tourists from around the globe with a hunger for more than history.
“It’s quickly becoming a real boost to our economy. Fall is always when we kind of come out of the third quarter doldrums, but Halloween is really starting to increase visitation, there’s more stuff to do,” Kristian Sonnier, with New Orleans & Co., the city’s tourism bureau, said.
Those things to do have expanded over the past few decades, including Voodoo Music and Arts Experience, now running 21 years strong, it’s attracted music lovers of all ages to the Halloween themed powerhouse festival.
“Voodoo is real! A lot of people come to it and they want to bring that Halloween experience, that authentic Halloween experience to their guest,” Jeff Borne, who runs The Mortuary haunted house on Canal Street.
Four years ago, Voodoo tapped Borne to put together a truly haunting experience that would immerse music lovers into the ghastly lore of the festival’s namesake.
“It says something about the nature of why people are coming to New Orleans They want to have that experience but they also want to experience the scary and the frights and the thrills of New Orleans culture and Halloween,” Borne said.
Just across City Park, Borne’s love for haunts is on full display at Scout Island Scream Park, a Halloween themed festival more than three years in the making and now in its second year. The one-of-a-kind haunted festival lures in the brave, using a uniquely Louisiana landscape.
“The Devil’s Swamp, for example, takes 20-25 minutes to walk through. It’s almost a mile long through real Louisiana woods and swamp surrounded by the lagoons of City Park. It’s a very unique experience unlike anything anyone has anywhere else,” Borne said.
“People that like haunted houses make the circuit. This has been a destination, New Orleans does it like no other and now Scout Island Scream Park is added to that menu of offerings that you can enjoy,” Rob DeViney, with New Orleans City Park, said.
As events like Scout Island Scream Park grow and haunted houses like The Mortuary watch lines of adventurous people, eager to be scared, wrap around the haunt, it’s clear there’s a reason people choose New Orleans for a spirited experience.
“We are giving ghost tours all year. When a hurricane is predicted to come up there are still a handful of people that want to go on a ghost tour. All year we’re giving ghost tours. It's the most reliable tour of the year,” Bollino said.
“Halloween is 24/7, 365 in New Orleans. It's all the time you can see elements of it every day,” Borne said. “People expect that, and they just want to see more of it when it comes to the fall.”
It’s that kickstart to Fall, coming out of Summer when a little black and orange can leave a ghost town like New Orleans seeing green.
“It’s one of those events that brings people from around the country and around the world and they stay in our city, and they stay in our hotels, they go to our restaurants and bars, and they bring money that isn't here before into our city and leave it,” Sonnier said.
Scout Island Scream Park features a scare-free trick-or-treat event for kids on October 31st from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., but will also remain open through Saturday.
