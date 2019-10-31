Tulane seeks to end a two-game losing streak, and get bowl eligible at Tulsa’s expense

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tulane is one win away from clinching back-to-back bowl eligible seasons for the first time since 1998. The Wave (5-3) host Tulsa (2-6) on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. Tulane will celebrate homecoming weekend on campus, culminating with the football contest.
Willie Fritz’s squad is nursing a two-game losing streak. Last week, Navy raced out a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, and the Wave never recovered. If Tulane wants to get back to winning their ways, coming out of the gates quickly is a must at Yulman Stadium this weekend.
“It does concern me. That is not good. I think we are prepared well, but we have to do a good job with our openers and do a good job with execution. You cannot rely on hanging on in the ball game and just figuring it out. If you do that against good teams, you will get behind by so much that you will not be able to catch up. We have to do a much better job in the first quarter. There are some games we played well in the first quarter and some games we have not," said Willie Fritz.
Tulane finishes their season with road games at Temple (Nov. 16) and SMU (Nov. 30), hosting UCF on Nov. 23.
