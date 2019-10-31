WANTED: Man accused of robbing 90-year-old man at knifepoint in Walmart parking lot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies are searching for a man accused of armed robbery.
According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the man robbed a 90-year-old man at knifepoint on Oct. 28 in the parking lot of the Walmart near the Cortana Mall.
Officials say the victim was approached by the suspected robber after loading groceries into his vehicle. The suspect demanded the victim’s wallet while pressing a knife against his stomach. Deputies say the man suffered a minor flesh wound.
The man took the victim’s wallet and walked away.
Anyone with information as to the identity and the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Armed Robbery and Burglary Division at (225) 389-5064 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers anonymously at 344-STOP.
