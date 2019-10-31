Zack: Winter-like chill through the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s the first cold blast of the season and it has arrived just in time for the first big holiday, Halloween.
The rain is done, skies are clearing and temperatures will be quickly falling after sunset. Make sure you bundle up as you go out trick-or-treating with temperatures expected to fall into the 40s as a breezy northerly wind makes for an even colder feel. Come Friday morning, we will be waking up to 30s north of the lake and 40s south.
Expect lots of sunshine on Friday with highs only making it into the upper 50s. A breeze will continue through the day but the abundant sunshine will make for a nice feel. Through the weekend sunny skies will dominate as morning lows start in the 30s and 40s, afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. No freezes are expected.
Temperatures won’t moderate until next week as we stay dry over the next several days.
