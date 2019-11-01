All Saints Day Blessings: Here’s where you can go

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All Saints Day, a Holy Day of Obligation for Catholics around the world is observed annually on November 1. As is tradition in New Orleans, all Catholic Cemeteries will host special blessings of the graves on All Saints Day to encourage prayer and remembrance for the deceased. Special Masses will be celebrated at all Catholic Churches in the Archdiocese of New Orleans and several cemeteries will host Mass to observe the Holy Day.