Cool November weekend ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It will remain cool by November standards into the weekend. A second cold front arrives on Saturday to reinforce the cooler than normal weather. Highs will remain in the 60s into Sunday.
There will be plenty of sun but some high clouds will pass by from time to time. Lows will mostly be in the 40s except 30s north and west of the lake.
Some gradual warming will occur next week but it will stay cooler than our average high of around 75. No rain is expected until maybe next Thursday when the next cold front moves through.
