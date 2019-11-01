De La Salle thumps Kenner Discovery, 58-0

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - De La Salle raced out to a 30-0 lead at the end of one quarter against Kenner Discovery, and never looked back. The Cavaliers won convincingly over the Swamp Owls, 58-0.
De La Salle’s Jalen Ned scored two touchdowns in the first quarter. He took the opening kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown, and picked off a pass that he turned for a 30-yard score.
Freshman running back Patrick Martin racked up a 160 yards rushing on only five carries. Martin found the end zone on runs of 71 and 59 yards.
DLS improved to 5-3 overall, and 2-0 in district play. Kenner Discovery dropped to 6-3 overall in their first season of varsity football.
