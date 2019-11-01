Donate your leftover Halloween candy to troops overseas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re wondering what to do with all that Halloween candy your kids got this week, look no further.
Baton Rouge Soldier Outreach is encouraging families to donate leftover or excess Halloween candy to military troops overseas.
The non-profit will stuff care packages for overseas military men and women from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Mooyah Burgers and Shakes, located at 6555 Siegen Lane.
Care packages will be sent to Marines in Qatar. Organizers are also requesting non-perishable stocking stuffers.
Items may be dropped off at a variety of locations across the Capital City.
- Holmes Building Materials, 7835 Airline Hwy
- Higher Destiny Church, 600 Florida Ave., SW, Denham Springs
- Holmes Building Materials, 1102 Florida Ave, SE, Denham Springs
- Mooyah Burgers and Shakes, 6555 Seigen Lane and 320 Lee Drive
- Prime Physical Therapy, 4506 S. Harrells Ferry
- Sharon Baptist Church, 9433 Section Road, Port Allen
- Slydog Cycles, 15736 Florida Blvd
Families can also trade their excess candy with Grand Family Dentistry, in Mandeville or Baton Rouge, on Nov. 2 through 4, and receive $1 per pound.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.