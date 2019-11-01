Frank and Nick Monica producing possible magical seasons as head coaches

“Sometimes that early success can bite you in the back. Very proud of him. I knew his work ethic was there all along. I didn’t know for sure how this season would pan out for him. But I just told him to keep his head down, and keep working. You never know, you’re only as good as your last ballgame as everybody knows. There’s a lot of football left to be played. This is just the start. No one remembers the start, they just remember the finish,” said SCC head coach Frank Monica.