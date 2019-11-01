Frank and Nick Monica producing possible magical seasons as head coaches

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Father and son combo Frank and Monica are a combined 15-1 this season. Frank and his St. Charles Catholic squad just delivered a massive win over Newman. Nick, in year one as head coach at Rummel, is undefeated at 8-0.
“Sometimes that early success can bite you in the back. Very proud of him. I knew his work ethic was there all along. I didn’t know for sure how this season would pan out for him. But I just told him to keep his head down, and keep working. You never know, you’re only as good as your last ballgame as everybody knows. There’s a lot of football left to be played. This is just the start. No one remembers the start, they just remember the finish,” said SCC head coach Frank Monica.
During the season, coaches usually work seven days a week. Even with personal time at a minimum, the Monica’s still make time to pick each other’s brains.
“We usually talk once or twice a week, it’s usually about the others opponent, and just things that are going on. Right now we’re talking about injuries with each other, and what we’re handling. But it’s usually opponent, we get caught up in that, and not so much about X and O’s. It’s about what we’re taking on that particular week,” said Rummel head coach Nick Monica.
For all intents and purposes St. Charles Catholic has locked up the District 11-2A title. If Rummel beats John Curtis, they’ll be in the driver’s seat in the Catholic League.
