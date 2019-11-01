It’s a battle of undefeated schools in our FOX 8 Football Friday Game of the Week

“The bottom line is people have been talking about this game since early in the season. It’s coming to two undefeated teams in the ninth game of the season. Obviously big playoff implications with seeding and power points. So it’ll be a big ballgame. The bottom line is we’re all going to play each other again. I think you need to take this game very even keel, and realize we’re going to do this over again with these teams. This is not the end all to be all,” said John Curtis head coach J.T. Curtis.