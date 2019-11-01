It’s a battle of undefeated schools in our FOX 8 Football Friday Game of the Week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - John Curtis vs. Rummel, the clash of dominant programs. Both 8-0, No. 1 against No. 2 in our Big 8 rankings.
“Everybody has been talking about it so they haven’t been able to ignore it. The media and everybody is putting it out there so. I’m sure they’re excited about it, but we got to make sure the focus is there, and that’s the main thing. the bigger the game is the more focused you need to be. Don’t let the distractions get to you,” said Rummel head coach Nick Monica.
“The bottom line is people have been talking about this game since early in the season. It’s coming to two undefeated teams in the ninth game of the season. Obviously big playoff implications with seeding and power points. So it’ll be a big ballgame. The bottom line is we’re all going to play each other again. I think you need to take this game very even keel, and realize we’re going to do this over again with these teams. This is not the end all to be all,” said John Curtis head coach J.T. Curtis.
Rummel boast one of the top defenses in the state, but they got a challenge this week, trying to stop quarterback Collin Guggenheim and running back Corey Wren.
“They’re extremely tough, even tougher than usual, last couple of years. Guggenheim at quarterback, and now Wren at running back. Just a very talented group. Gigantic offensive line, so it’s a tough task,” said Monica.
