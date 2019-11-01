Mayor Cantrell fights for a partial roll forward of the city’s tax rate

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Over the summer, homeowners in the city flocked to the assessor’s office over fears their property tax bills will soar because of higher property assessments.
Now there is another tax debate underway at city hall between the two branches of government.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell is pushing for a partial roll forward of the city’s tax rate or about 1.65 mills.
"In my budget put forth to the New Orleans City Council, very much comprehensive, very much practical and extremely conservative, I've asked for a roll forward, I want a hundred percent, but the budget presented was [for] 50 percent, that's $6.9 million. It's $2 a month on a home that's $200,000 or more. That's less than a cup of coffee and it's worth the investment in this city,” Cantrell said during a one-on-one interview with FOX 8.
But some members of the city council instead want a roll back of 3.39 mills given the higher property assessments thousands of homeowners in the city were hit with.
Councilman Joe Giarrusso has concerns about the roll forward idea.
"People are always worried in government about how money is going to be spent. The roll forward that’s being asked for is only $7 million and in a $700 million dollar budget people are saying where can you find that money elsewhere,” said Giarrusso.
Property taxes are levied by what is known as a millage rate and according to the Orleans Parish Assessor’s Office, 1-mill is one-tenth of one percent.
The council must vote soon on Cantrell’s proposed budget for 2020 and Cantrell says the proposed 50 percent roll forward affects the spending plan.
"The roll forward speaks to the operating budget for the city of New Orleans. We have been living for far too long on one-time money which is now going away, which has created gaps in the budget, so for example, for 2019, my administration had to fill a gap of $50 million and we did that through many efforts,” she said.
Giarrusso acknowledges the city has pressing infrastructure needs but says the impact of property taxes on residents must be weighed carefully.
"I think we can’t look at one thing in isolation. We have to look at everything all together and we know that this year Sewerage and Water Board rates are going up, we have a new tax measure that’s only the ballot, we have potentially the roll forward,” said Giarrusso. “We may have another reassessment next year and my concern is that this is just so much, so fast for people, that’s really hard for them to digest all of this, all at one time.”
Cantrell warns that if the roll forward does not happen, services city government provides will be impacted.
"So if we do not roll forward we will see basic city services actually diminish and it is not a threat, I don’t make them, it’s a real thing and it’s something we can avoid,” said Cantrell.
The council must approve a budget for next year by December 1.
