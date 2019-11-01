$10,000 Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Metairie remains unclaimed

METAIRIE, La. WVUE) - If you bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket in the last five months, you might want to double check the numbers.
The Louisiana Lottery said no one has claimed a $10,000 ticket that was drawn on June 4.
The winning ticket was purchased at Causeway Shell on Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie and is set to expire Dec. 1, 2019.
The winning ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn and the yellow Mega Ball number to win $10,000. The winning numbers for the June 4 drawing were 25-37-46-48-68 and the Mega Ball number was 25.
The holder of the winning ticket has until 5 p.m. on the date of expiration to claim the prize, subject to the Lottery’s hours of operation. In this case, the winner must claim their prize by close of business on Wed., Nov. 27 due to the Thanksgiving holiday and Dec. 1 falling on a weekend.
“We look forward to the winner coming forward to claim the prize. In the meantime, the individual should treat the ticket as cash,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson. “It is also a good idea to sign the back of the ticket for security purposes.”
Winners of the Lottery’s draw-style games must claim their prize within 180 days of the drawing.
