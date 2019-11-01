Orgeron: LSU’s toughness starts with Burrow

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The toughness of this LSU team continues to be exhibited by quarterback Joe Burrow.
Burrow was sacked three times by Auburn. He was 32-of-42 for 321 yards and one touchdown. He threw one interception. Burrow also carried the ball 13 times for 31 yards and another touchdown. He took some big shots on some of those runs.
“Everything Joe does is going to fire up our football team,” said head coach Ed Orgeron. “He’s going to stand in there. He’s a man. He’s going to fight for this team. He’s going to give it everything he’s got. He’s very aggressive. He’s got a linebacker’s mentality. I believe he’s the greatest quarterback in the country. He’s a great young man and we love him.”
No. 1 LSU will face No. 2 Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The game can be seen on WAFB.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.