Revelers enjoy Halloween holiday despite chilly temperatures

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Ghouls, bananas, and even a dragon… oh my! Halloween started before the sun went down as families prepared for trick-or-treating in Harahan.
“At least 800 to 1000 kids’ trick-or-treaters will be coming through this way at least that’s what we're prepared for,” said Catherine Kraus.
“We come here every year it’s the best everyone’s generous with the candy and decorations are always really good,” said Haley Hurst.
There's something for everyone in the family in the Imperial Woods subdivision. Despite the chilly temps, costumed kids romped from house to house ready for tricks or some candy treats.
As for the parents, they say they enjoy the night maybe even more than their children.
“We walk with the parents a real nice family atmosphere,” said Hurst.
But if the wholesome family trick-or-treating isn't so much your style, there are other haunts around New Orleans to enjoy.
As businesses prepared for a busy Halloween night on Frenchman street, both locals and visitors were out to play.
“A road trip so what better way to end it on New Orleans on Halloween,” said Tracey Gardner.
And as the temperatures kept dropping, many said especially this year they were happy for Halloween costumes to keep them warm.
“I’m Tinkerbelle and this is Captain Hook, but I’m a very cold Tinkerbelle,” said Ashland Swafford.
