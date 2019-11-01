3,500 school zone traffic tickets improperly issued, city to void

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - On Louisiana Avenue, you can’t miss the school zone sign. But the thing is, the sign shouldn’t be there.
“The school’s been closed for this whole calendar year so far,” said David Kulick. “I mean weeks, months, there’s no reason why it should be there.”
Kulick lives a block away from the old Cohen College Prep. The gates are closed with locks because the school moved this school year to Willow Street.
"They say they're speeding tickets,” Kulick said. “They're the traffic light tickets but that doesn't make sense considering the lights not on for that section and the school is of course gone."
He and his wife got two speeding tickets in a school zone for driving down Louisiana Avenue. On Friday, November 1, 2019, Kulick got his third school zone citation.
Council member Jay Banks says 3,579 were written between September 22 and October 18 in the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Louisiana. He says the NOPD’s Mobile Traffic Unit was deployed there.
"This is not a sideways money grab,” Banks said. “It was a legitimate human error. A mistake that we have acknowledge and we will fix."
Banks says people with tickets from the area during that time frame should ignore the citations.
"If you haven't gotten to court yet don't worry about it, they're being dismissed,” said Banks. “If you have paid a ticket, the city is going to issue refunds, so at the end of the day everybody is going to be made whole by this human error."
He says the school zone sign will be removed and the speed limit corrected.
"Are there other schools that are in similar situations,” FOX 8 asked Banks. “We don't know,” Banks said. “We didn't know about this one until we found out. If the public is aware of a school zone exist where there's not a school, please let us know. We'll take the same action."
Kulick says he’s grateful people called it in and the city quickly fixed the error.
“Thanks to the neighbors. I didn’t call yet about these,” Kulick said. “I’m glad that that’s being taken care of.”
