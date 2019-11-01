Shelby: Sunny & Chilly Weekend Ahead

A chilly day is on tap with highs in the upper 50s and a cool breeze. Abundant sunshine will make for a nice feel by the afternoon, but you’ll still may want a light jacket.
High pressure and cool weather continue through the weekend with morning lows in the 30s north of the Lake and 40s south. Afternoon highs will be in the low 60s. No freezes are expected, but some frost is possible north of the Lake.
Temperatures will warm a little next week with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.
