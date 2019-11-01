Slidell Mayor Hopes Medline Considers His City if Covington Location Doesn’t Work Out

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The mayor of Slidell says if a vote for a new, massive medical distribution center fails at St Tammany council next week he would like the company to consider moving to his town.
While opposition to Medline appears to be growing in Covington, Slidell’s mayor says he’s got an ideal site.
The Northshore Square Mall is a shell of what it once was.
The mall used to house dozens of stores and was a ‘go to’ shopping area for the region but now it’s down to just two stores. And with dozens of acres of unused parking space, Slidell mayor Greg Cromer would like to see that change.
" This is a space that has a lot of potential we have interstate access, north south east and west, easy on and off," said Cromer.
Next week the St Tammany council will vote on a proposed new Medline medical distribution center in Covington, where opposition is growing.
"It should go somewhere else, this is not the right place for it," said Ryan Green of Covington.
Covington residents have launched a a petition drive in an effort to stop the 2 million square-foot project, which was rejected by the parish zoning board. But Medline is appealing, and with a big vote is set for next week, and many worry.
"Where they are planning is troublesome", said parish president Pat Brister. She says she's not sure if she will veto an affirmative vote for the plant's proposed Covington location, because it could be meaningless.
"If it's 14 to zero, the veto would be overridden," she said.
Mayor Cromer says if the Covington site is rejected, he'd like to see the plant come to Slidell and rejuvenate the old mall area.
"The last thing I want to happen is for this to leave St Tammany parish. If it can't happen on the west side, we have a lot of opportunities for them to be here," said Cromer.
Cromer says not only is there plenty of space for a new distribution center, there's already a massive parking lot here, with built in drainage infrastructure, and that's something Covingon residents were very concerned with.
With a big vote on Medline set for next Thursday, the company says it’s committed to Covington, to locate a massive distribution center, that would service a region from Texas to Florida.
"We did an extensive search that looked at areas further east, and north, but access to highways, and workforce, and size... and the furthest east site we would look was Covington," said Medline's Blair Klein.
and Medline says if the vote doesn’t go their way they will likely move out of saint tammany something Slidell’s mayor says he doesn’t want to see.
" We just want someone in here creating job prospects for the whole community," said Cromer.
Marty Dean, is the Covington councilmember who represents the proposed site. earlier this week, he said he was still reviewing the proposal. opponents have collected more than 1200 signatures against the project at the proposed Covington site.
