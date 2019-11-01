15-year-old shot in the leg in eastern New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in eastern New Orleans that left a 15-year-old injured.
The shooting happened in the 3900 of Downman Rd. around 1:30 a.m.
Victim was sitting inside vehicle with two other males when unknown male fired a shot inside the vehicle, striking victim in lower right leg, police said.
The teenager was taken to the hospital by EMS. His condition is unknown.
If you have any information about this shooting, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
