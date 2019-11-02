Harvey man arrested for manslaughter after bar fight

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A Harvey man is behind bars for manslaughter stemming from a fight outside a bar Friday night, according to a spokesman for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Thanh Nguyen, 37, was initially detained for second degree battery, but the charges were upgraded after the victim succumbed to injuries suffered during the altercation.
The fight happened in the parking lot of a bar in the 1500 block of Lapalco Boulevard around 11:15 pm.
The victim and a friend were confronted by Nguyen as they left the bar, and the physical altercation left the victim, a 53-year-old Marrero man, suffering head and facial injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital. He died Saturday.
The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of family.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.