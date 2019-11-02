JPSO investigating homicide in Marrero

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Marrero late Friday night (Nov. 1).
Police say the homicide occurred around 11: 30 p.m., in the 1500 block of Mansfield Avenue.
Upon arrival of a reported shooting, authorities say they found a victim inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of his family.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
