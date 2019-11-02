Man claiming to be Vietnam Vet robs good Samaritan

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A homeowner who thought he was helping a Vietnam Vet stranded on his street ended up being the victim of a robbery.
According to an NOPD preliminary report, a man knocked on the victim’s door in the 300 block of Broadway Street Friday afternoon and stated he was a Vietnam Veteran and was stranded at the location.
The homeowner let the subject inside and went to find his wallet to give the subject money.
The victim turned around and the subject was rummaging through the living room where he found a box of cash.
The victim and the subject engaged in a physical confrontation when the victim pushed the subject down the stairs and fled with cash. The victim was able to retrieve some of the cash.
