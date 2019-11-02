Nicondra: Blue sky and chilly conditions stick around

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Pleasant for the next couple of days with another cold front settling in Saturday afternoon. The reinforcing cold, dry air will keep lows in the low 40s and upper 30s north with highs hovering in the low to mid 60s. We will see a very slight bump in moisture and temperatures late Monday into Tuesday ahead of a third system. It’s not out of the question we get a few showers with that trough, but the next real chance for rain comes Thursday after a significant warm up moisture return ahead of a strong cold front for next weekend.