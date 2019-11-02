One killed, one injured in St. James Parish crash

VACHERIE, La. (WVUE) -An early morning crash in St. James Parish kills a Vacherie man, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on LA 18 at Abadie Street. The crash took the life of 28-year-old Ramon Domino of Vacherie.
Troopers say 27-year-old Keimone Mitchell was traveling south on LA 18 in a 2008 Hummer H3.
Domino was traveling north on LA 18 in a 2011 Nissan Altima. For reasons still under investigation, Mitchell crossed the centerline and struck Domino’s vehicle head-on.
Domino was not wearing his seat belt and died on scene.
Mitchell was also unrestrained and suffered serious injuries. He was transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans.
Impairment is unknown on the part of both drivers and toxicology reports are pending.
