Rummel overcomes 14-point deficit to beat Curtis in OT, 21-20

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - John Curtis raced out to a 14-point lead in the first half, but Rummel responded with 14 points in the second half. Overtime had to settle who would remain unbeaten, and that would be the Raiders. Rummel stopped the Patriots on a 2-point conversion in OT, keeping the Raiders (9-0) undefeated with the win, 21-20.
The Raiders scored in OT on a Kyle Wickersham to Logan Diggs 10-yard TD. That staked Rummel to a touchdown advantage.
Patriots (8-1) QB Collin Guggenheim responded with a 3-yard TD run. But, Curtis was shut down at the 1-yard line on the 2-point conversion.
Diggs totaled two touchdowns total on the night for Rummel. Wickersham threw two TD passes for the Raiders.
