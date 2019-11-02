Rummel overcomes 14-point deficit to beat Curtis in OT, 21-20

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - John Curtis raced out to a 14-point lead in the first half, but Rummel responded with 14 points in the second half. Overtime had to settle who would remain unbeaten, and that would be the Raiders. Rummel stopped the Patriots on a 2-point conversion in OT, keeping the Raiders (9-0) undefeated with the win, 21-20.