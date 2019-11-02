2,000 runners and walkers participate in annual Crescent City Fall Classic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -More than 2,000 runners and walkers from across the New Orleans area descended on City Park for Saturday’s Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Fall Classic.
The 2019 men’s winner was Patrick Aucoin from New Orleans with a time of 15:52 and the women’s winner was Paige Fisher of New Orleans with a time of 17:57.
The Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Fall Classic 5k race is held every year the first Saturday in November. The 5-kilometer course (3.1 miles) begins on Golf Drive in City Park.
