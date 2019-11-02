Thibodaux family seeks justice in young father’s murder

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A community activist working to stop neighborhood violence grieves the death of her fiancé, killed in a shooting as he left for work, earlier this month. Now, she’s struggling to care for five children without him. This, as Thibodaux Police still search for the person or people responsible.
Jason Steib and his fiancé Anitra Woods fell into each other's arms, weeping tears of joy at their gender reveal party. With six boys between the two of them, not including their foster child, this was their last try at a baby girl.
"Three days before it happened," Woods said. "She only saw her dad for three days."
Thibodaux police say it happened October 7, just before 4:00 a.m., on this block of St. Charles Street. 27-year-old Jason Steib was gunned down in what they called a targeted shooting.
"The start of his car and then the gunshots. The images in my head of him. The last thing I remember him leaving out the room is kissing his daughter on the forehead and kissing me and he walked out the door," recalled Woods.
Steib wasn't just a father and sole provider for his family, he was also a coach, a mentor and sometimes, he was in costume, joining Woods in her many causes.
"He didn't just love me for me but he wasn't just there for my kids but he knew what I did in the community and he wanted to be part of that," Woods said. "He was a sweet guy. He wouldn't cause harm to anybody. He tried to help anybody he can."
Woods wants to continue her work, but must now care for five children alone. Her 19-year-old son, Rodney, put college on hold to help.
"With my mom, I'm just being there for her, by her side, every day, every night. I'm just made making sure she's okay, making sure the kids are eating and everybody else is okay," explained Anitra's son Rodney. "I'd rather be here with my family then at school. Even though I want to be at school because I love school but I have to deal with this first."
Though Anitra still struggles, she's optimistic, persevering through prayer.
"Trying to stay strong for my kids and especially for our daughter," said Woods.
A spokesperson for Thibodaux police says this is still an active investigation. And have no new information to release in the case.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.