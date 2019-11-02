Thibodaux family takes the bull riding world by storm

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A Thibodaux family eats, breathes and sleeps...bull riding. From humble beginnings training in their yard to winning national titles the Rodrigue boys are taking over the sport.
The bull is primed and so is the rider. With the unleashing of a latch, the bull, “Hercules" unfurls his fury. It's a quick but dangerous eight seconds, especially when you consider the age of this rider. Jay Rodrigue is just 13.
Explaining his technique, Rodrigue says, “It’s just your body needs to react to every move your bull makes and if you mess up one move, no telling what’s going to happen.”
The meek and mild mannered teenager started riding at the age of five, wanting to follow in his dad, Eddie’s footsteps.
Eddie Rodrigie explains, “Well I always kept my stuff picked up in the closet somewhere and Jay went in and one day, started looking around, started asking some questions, started looking at some pictures so he wanted to get on couple so we let him get on some sheep and he won his very first sheep riding.”
Within a couple short years. Jay’s natural talent shined through.
He says, “First you gotta have confidence in yourself to ride, then you gotta believe in yourself and you have fun.”
According to the Miniature Bull Riders Association, Jay is now ranked number one in the world in his age group.
You won't catch him bragging about his talents. But one thing he will talk about is his love for his two younger brothers, both of whom are essentially his shadows.
“Can’t mess up because they see everything,” he said.
10-year-old Carson and six-year-old Cade are spitfires. These little cowboys also ride bulls.
Cade says, "You don’t realize how big that bull is, it might be 1,000 pounds you never know. But if you get stepped on, do not cry because u have to be tough to ride.”
Tough seems to be these kids’ middle names.
With a broken arm, Carson says, “This cast ain’t gonna stop me from trying to ride bulls. Nothing that you ever pin on me is ever gonna stop me from doing my right sport that I love.” He continues, “Even if I have a broken leg, I’m gonna find some way, something to allow me to ride a bull.”
The boys’ mom, Danielle is their biggest cheerleader but admits, it’s not easy watching her children in an arena with a 1,000 pound raging animal.
“I will be sick as a dog, nervous, stomach, everything and that’s when my son does well and it’s worth it. And as soon as he’s done, I’m like boop, I’m fine, everything’s good,” Danielle Rodrigue said.
She knows some view the boys hobby as a bit unconventional but insists it’s really not that bad.
The boys practice in their front yard in an arena their dad built a few years ago. If it rains, daily sessions are held on a bucking machine inside a garage.
The Rodrigues travel across the country to bull riding competitions, the boys picking up scholarship money, saddles and winning belt buckles as prizes along the way. The biggest event of the year happens this weekend, the Miniature Bull Riding World Finals in Las Vegas. It’s an event the Rodrigues attend every year.
Eddie Rodrigue says, “When they got to Vegas they became the first two brothers in the MBR to win a round together, they were so happy. So this year they've qualified to go back into the world finals together again.”
Jay goes in hoping to hold onto his number one ranking. Carson stands at number seven.
Jay explains, “If you don’t practice harder than the next person than you'll never succeed.”
The boys learned this strong work ethic from their parents.
“Every day I make them get up, I make them work dogs with me, I make them tend to the horses, I try not to give them anything, I make them work for it because when that gate opens they gotta want to work for it,” Eddie Rodrigue said.
It may be an individual sport but this team, the “Rolling Rodrigues” as they’ve been dubbed, is strong because they have each other. They’re taking the bull riding world by storm, making it a family affair.
