Tulane registers their sixth win of the season by beating Tulsa, 38-26

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - For the first time since 1998, Tulane is bowl eligible in back-to-back years after beating Tulsa, 38-26. Tulane’s victory on homecoming improves their record to 6-3 overall.
Wave QB Justin McMillan accounted for four touchdowns in the contest. He went 12/16 passing for 184 yards, and one TD pass. He rushed for 73 yards, and found the end zone three times on the ground.
Tulane trailed 13-10 in the second quarter, but rattled off 14 points in a row, and never trailed again. McMillan scored on a 1-yard TD run, and Willie Langham returned a fumble 13 yards for a score.
Tulane finishes out the season with Temple, UCF, and SMU. The Wave is 3-2 in The American Conference.
