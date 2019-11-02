Zack: A pleasant, cool November weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It doesn’t get much better than this as we enter our first weekend of November on a chilly note but lots of sunshine today will make for a pleasantly, cool afternoon.
Do expect passing high clouds from time to time as a reinforcing shot of cooler air moves in later today. This will bring that breeze back into the forecast but with highs in the lower 60s, it will feel quite nice as long as you are dressed for it.
Rinse and repeat as we go into Sunday with a chilly start in the 30s north of the lake and 40s south leading us into a beautiful afternoon of highs in the lower 60s. There could be some patchy frost over far northern spots come first thing in the morning.
Once we head back to work next week clouds will begin to increase as temperatures moderate. Our next chance of rain doesn’t arrive until late week when our next front arrives.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.