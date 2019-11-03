Cook, Gooch share lead after first round of Houston Open

A U.S. Open qualifier in 2015 when he was only 15, Hammer had insisted Wednesday he wouldn't be the least bit intimidated squaring off against the pros on the course he has played many times, going back to the age of 10. After starting on the back nine, he double-bogeyed No. 11, a gaffe he called "unnerving." But Hammer rebounded with a birdie and later finished the back side with three in succession. After another birdie followed on No. 2, a bogey on the next hole would his only front-nine hiccup.