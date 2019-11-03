Harry Higgs takes 2-shot lead in Bermuda Championship

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Harry Higgs rebounded from his first bogey of the week to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's inaugural Bermuda Championship.
After dropping a stroke on the par-4 14th at hilly Port Royal, Higgs birdied the par-3 16th and par-4 18th on Saturday for his second straight 6-under 65. He had a 17-under 196 total.
Bryson DeChambeau's teammate at SMU, Higgs is making his sixth start of his rookie season after winning on the Korn Ferry Tour and finishing fifth on the developmental tour's regular-season points list to earn PGA Tour card.
Brendon Todd, tied for the second-round lead with Higgs and Scottie Scheffler, was second after a 67.
Bo Hoag and Brian Gay were 14 under. Hoag had his second 64 in three days, and Gay shot his second straight 65.
Scheffler was another stroke back, shooting his second 69 after an opening 62.