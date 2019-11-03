Cyclists hold memorial ride and protest for man killed on St. Charles Ave.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A ghost bike now hangs near St. Charles Avenue and Polymnia Street after a memorial ride and protest Saturday for Robert “Hog” Blair.
Fellow cyclists, family and friends say they had a message to send. One they hope prevents another tragedy.
Cheers and revelry as his family, friends and fellow cyclists celebrated Robert Blair, better known as Hog. Blair was killed near the intersection the morning of October 22 while riding his bike.
A ghost bike was hung at St. Charles Ave. and Polymnia St. after a memorial ride in which cyclists say they took over the roads to take a stand.
“We intend to be aggressive towards the city and the police and to say it’s time y’all step up because this is unacceptable,” says Charlie Schully.
Schully, along with local cycling advocacy group Bike Easy, called this a protest.
“You still have a traffic jam you created. Yeah. I’m fine with that. We’re fine with that.”
He and other cyclists say they’re determined to prevent further tragedy. They don’t want to hang another ghost bike for someone else.
“It could’ve been me. It could’ve been you riding a bike, not taking this interview. It could’ve been any of us.”
Blair’s son Robby insists the city leaders can take further steps to save lives.
“Paint all the bike lanes in the city aluminum so that when it’s dark, the lights can flash and you can see bikers going by,” says Robby. “These are preventable tragedies.”
One such leader, City Councilmember at Large Jason Williams, says New Orleans must figure out how to put systems in place to protect cyclists and motorists alike.
“Robert Blair will never be able to celebrate another birthday because there weren’t proper protections up,” says Schully. “We just have to figure out a way to get the political will and the money there to do it.”
Though it is too late for Hog, these cyclists hope they made a statement bold enough to make a difference.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.