NOPD: Missing woman last seen on Conti Street

Taylor Smith was reportedly last seen November 3 around 4 a.m. in the 800 block of Conti Street (Source: New Orleans Police Department)
By Nicole Mumphrey | November 3, 2019 at 10:41 AM CST - Updated November 3 at 10:42 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The NOPD needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Taylor Smith, 36, was reportedly last seen Nov. 3, around 4 a.m. in the 800 block of Conti Street.

Smith has not been seen or heard from since.

She is 5’02”, weighs about 125 pounds, and has dark brown hair. \

Smith was last seen wearing a black fleece jacket, black shirt, blue jeans and sandals.

If you have any information about Taylor Smith whereabouts, please contact the NOPD at 504-821-2222 or call the Eight District at 504-658-6080.

