NOPD: Missing woman last seen on Conti Street

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The NOPD needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.
Taylor Smith, 36, was reportedly last seen Nov. 3, around 4 a.m. in the 800 block of Conti Street.
Smith has not been seen or heard from since.
She is 5’02”, weighs about 125 pounds, and has dark brown hair. \
Smith was last seen wearing a black fleece jacket, black shirt, blue jeans and sandals.
If you have any information about Taylor Smith whereabouts, please contact the NOPD at 504-821-2222 or call the Eight District at 504-658-6080.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.