Zack: More Beautiful Weather For Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Days like today are the ones we dream about in the middle of our summer months when we are baking in the heat.
It will be a beauty out there this afternoon as another chilly start gives way to highs in the lower 60s. Abundant sunshine will make for just perfect weather while out and about. There will once again be some passing high clouds but overall, we have nothing to complain about with today’s forecast.
Changes start as you head back to work on Monday, clouds will begin to increase and temperatures will begin to moderate. Come the middle of the week highs will be returning to the 70s and the humidity levels will rise. This could lead to some morning fog formation, however our next chance for rain doesn’t look to arrive until the Thursday/Friday time frame.
Enjoy the day, it will be a beauty!
